Deepwater couple bounce back from major bushfire

NO BARRIERS: Kissing The Flint are about to release their debut EP, Unconditionality. Contributed

IT'S BEEN a challenging year in more ways than one for Deepwater husband-and-wife duo Kissing The Flint.

Their home, and many others within their local community, came under direct threat from a major bushfire towards the end of last year.

The couple are now on the upside of those tough times and are about to release their debut EP Unconditionality.

"We're so blessed to still have our home, thanks to some truly amazing emergency services personnel", frontwoman Leah Chynoweth-Tidy said.

"We'd only just the day before returned from gigging in Gladstone and unpacked all of our music gear.

"The call to evacuate came the following afternoon and we packed everything back into the car before heading to friends in Agnes Water, unaware at the time that we'd be stuck on the outside of our community for nine days."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the safety of their home, Leah and bass-player husband Ken managed to gig during their evacuation as well as undertake another recording session with Dave Beacon at High Lion Studio.

After recording in a studio and bringing some of Leah's original songs to life, Mr Beacon made them an offer they couldn't refuse and the creative project wheels on their debut EP began to turn.

"I'd been performing around my home town (Gladstone) since about 2012 fronting various cover bands, which gave me valuable performance experience, but focused very little on writing and developing my own songs," Leah said.

"Once all the bands had dissolved by 2016, it was the perfect time to lift my game as a solo performer and work on my own stories.

"My husband Ken later joined me on bass, despite working as a tech-sound guy in the UK music industry for many years and swearing he'd never become a muso himself.

Formed in 2015, Leah said Kissing The Flint are a slave to no particular genre.

"My stories evolve organically without commercial classifications in mind and the tracks on this EP cross genres from roots and reggae through pop and even Celtic influence," she said.

"The title track of the EP, Unconditionality, is actually a pretty unique word that came to mind in my songwriting, encompassing how we should view all relationships within our lives - no conditions, no rules within yourself or with others. Accepting and being accepted for who you are without conditions - a message I hope will speak to many and inspire more empathy in this troubled world."

Leah said the greatest joy as a singer-songwriter were the moments when you grab a listener's attention or emotion through music.

"Kissing the Flint, from days of old, represents the action of bringing a steel to a flint to create sparks and that's what I aim to do with my songs and this EP," she said.

"What a buzz to be able to affect others positively through what we absolutely love doing - making music.

"Very few jobs also allow you to dress up and get up on stage in front of a live audience to share your stories - what's not to love about that?"

The EP launches at the 1770 Festival next weekend where they will perform at 12-12.45pm on Sunday, May 26.