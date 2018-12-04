Menu
IN THE THICK OF IT: Rural fire fighter Luke Jenkins was busy battling a blaze at Baffle Creek.
Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

Mikayla Haupt
by
4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
IN LIGHT of the fires which have scorched thousands of hectares in Deepwater and surrounding areas, questions have risen regarding the process which restricts landowners from clearing their land as they deem fit.

On Saturday, Rules Beach woman Tammy Clements said the relentless blaze could have been avoided if locals were allowed burn on their own properties without a permit.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack had been updating a meeting of evacuees on the condition of the fire when Ms Clements interjected along with another disgruntled local.

"So do you think when this is all over we'll be able to backburn?" she asked.

"If we had all been able to backburn, this would not have happened."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the Permit to Light Fire system was supported by 1835 volunteer fire wardens throughout the state.

"A Permit to Light Fire is issued to ensure that fires will be managed safely and may include conditions on the way the fire is lit and maintained to ensure the fire remains under control," the spokesperson said.

"Permits to Light Fire are provided following the submission of an application form and inspection by the local fire warden.

"Rural Fire Service area directors perform the role of chief fire warden for their respective areas of management and can be contacted to provide administration of any relevant Permit to Light Fire disputes."

Anyone found responsible for lighting fires without a permit where one was required, can be prosecuted.

More information on the Permit to Light Fire System and Fire Warden Network can be found at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

A local fire ban, imposed on Wednesday, is expected to remain in place until midnight Wednesday, December 5.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Wide Bay and Burnett Queensland Fire Danger Rating was ranked low to moderate yesterday.

