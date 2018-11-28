'CATASTROPHIC CONDITIONS': Fireys warn it's not over yet

6.20PM: THE bushfire warning for Baffle Creek and Deepwater areas has downgraded from 'Emergency Situation' to 'Watch and Act' by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

However, QFES is reminding residents not to be complacent.

Currently an extremely large and intense fire is spreading in a southerly direction towards Coast Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.



Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.



Firefighters plan to conduct extensive backburning operations in the vicinity of Rules Beach Road later this afternoon and into the evening.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The evacuation centre is the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.



The fire has impacted Muller Road and the crossing at Hills Road, Coast Road and Oyster Creek Road is no longer available for evacuation. Residents should evacuate to Flat Rock Road where they will be ferried across via boat to Rocky Point Park.



Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

5.15PM: Bushfire warning level: EMERGENCY WARNING

THE warning level for a bushfire approaching Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek has been upgraded to 'Emergency warning'.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have states that leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive in the area.



"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous," the warning stated.



"Currently as at 2.40pm Wednesday November 28 an extremely large and intense fire is spreading in a southerly direction towards Coast Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.



"The fire has impacted Muller Rd and the crossing at Hills Rd, Coast Rd and Oyster Creek Rd is no longer available for evacuation. Residents should evacuate to Flat Rock Rd where they will be ferried across via boat to Rocky Point Park.



"To those who have not left Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek, emergency services cannot guarantee your safety. Conditions are extreme and you are urged to leave the area immediately.



"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.



"Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



"The evacuation centre is the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.



"Call 000 immediately if you believe you are under threat."

3.15PM: AUTHORITIES are warning residents in areas experiencing "catastrophic" fire threats to be prepared to leave as "uncharted" weather conditions continue to smash the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuck said there was 138 fires burning in the state, the most dangerous in Capricornia and the Central Highlands.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll the fires burning at Ambros and Mt Larcom were out of control.

"These fires have popped up in the past 30 minutes," she said.

"It is an uncontrolled fire, it is that dangerous, the situation at the moment.

"It is a combination of fierce winds, lack of humidity, dryness and severe heatwave conditions that was causing the "unprecedented" weather event.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said residents who believed the conditions would ease at nightfall were wrong.

"There will be no reprieve, the fires are spreading rapidly and it will not get better," he said.

"Do not be complacent after the sun goes down."

Residents were warned to be prepared to leave within minutes if authorities came knocking at doors.

Queensland Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Bob Gee said there was a small amount of people who are still refusing to evacuate the Deepwater fire danger zone areas.

"A number of people have chosen to stay…we know that one containment line was broken but another remains in place.

"The situation is still dire in that area, police are blocking the roads and if you are out, stay out.

"If you are still there, ring triple zero."

2.15PM: THE West Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services has dispatched two groups of career and volunteer firefighters to help Queensland and New South Wales firefighters battle more than 80 blazes in the state.

The news comes as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services released terrifying footage of fireys trying to gain control of an out-of-control fire at Deepwater.

1.10PM: THE Bushfire warning for the Winfield, Mullet Creek and Euleilah townships has been upgraded to 'Advice' level, as the Deepwater bushfire rages on.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warned residents needed to keep up to date and decide what actions they would take if the situation changed for the worse.

"Please note there is a separate warning for Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek, which are set to be updated within the hour.

The bushfire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Coast Road.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has also posted online a list of fire bans for the north coast which will be imposed from 10am Wednesday, November 28 until 10am Friday, November 30 and will cover the following local government areas: Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, North Burnett, South Burnett and Cherbourg.

For more information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/.

RURAL FIRE: Bungadoo's Rural Fire Service crew spent the day at Agnes Water and Deepwater fire, they arrived back in the area late in the evening after a third day at it. Bungadoo Rural Fire Service

12.15PM: BUNDABERG Regional Council has issued a fire weather update for residents living in Winfield and in nearby locations.

"There is significant fire activity on the north of the Baffle Creek waterway (Gladstone Regional Council area)," the social media post read.

QFES has issued text alerts warning of approaching bushfires. Contributed

"Today's weather is very dangerous for fires. Residents of Winfield and neighbouring locations should be aware that the region is encountering severe fire weather at present. Wind-driven spot-overs may occur.

"Spot-overs are fires that are caused by burning materials (eg: embers) being carried by the wind. Residents of Winfield and neighbouring locations should stay aware of developing conditions and be prepared to enact their Bushfire Survival Plan.

"Tune into warnings at disaster.bundaberg.qld.gov.au."

Bushfires across Queensland. Bushfires

11.45AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has issued an Emergency Alert text message to areas at risk of significant bushfires today.

About 700,000 text messages are being issued to residents from Hervey Bay to areas just south of Bowen.

Residents are advised to follow instructions of emergency services and keep updated on bushfires by following QFES on social media, website, and listening to local radio.

QFES has also issued an audio warning for immediate distribution, advising fires are expected to impact Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Deepwater immediately.

Residents are to evacuate to Flat Rock Road to be picked up by watercraft and taken to Rocky Point Road.

11.15AM: AUTHORITIES expect conditions at bushfires near Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek to worsen over the next hour.

Police will start forcibly removing residents from their homes in the next 30 minutes, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services asking people to evacuate immediately via Flat Rock Rd and be picked up by watercraft, where they'll be taken to Rocky Point Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has issued an Emergency Alert telephone (voice) and mobile (text) message to residents in Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek.

Deepwater fire update: Area director RFSQ Craig Majick.

The message asks residents in these areas to check what action they need to take and stay updated with the current warnings at https://bit.ly/1JJidVF.

This Emergency Alert accompanies the latest bushfire warning issued for the bushfire in Deepwater, with authorities warning the blaze may affect the townships of Winfield, Mullet Creek and Euleilah.

REsidents in these areas are asked to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

The bushfire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Coast Rd. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time, however, residents are advised to call 000 immediately if they believe they or their property is under threat.

Deepwater fire: Deepwater fire footage.

10.17AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire approaching Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek.

Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Currently at 10.10am Wednesday 28 November, an extremely large and intense fire is spreading in a southerly direction towards Coast Road. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

The fire has impacted Muller Road and the crossing at Hills Road, Coast Road and Oyster Creek Road is no longer available for evacuation. Residents should evacuate to Flat Rock Road where they will be ferried across via boat to Rocky Point Park.

To those who have not left Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek, emergency services cannot guarantee your safety. Conditions are extreme and you are urged to leave the area immediately.

Deepwater fire rolling coverage. Tahlia Stehbens

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The evacuation centre is the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

Activity around the Baffle Creek area as firefighting crews battle multiple bushfires across Deepwater. Matt Taylor GLA261118FIRE

8.40AM: THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued a 'Watch and Act' warning for the Round Hill fire.

A QFES spokesman said it is expected conditions will worsen throughout the day.

Currently, a large fire is travelling from the Deepwater National Park and spreading in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way. The fire is likely to impact this area.



The fire is contained however crews continue to monitor the blaze.

Conditions can change rapidly in these extreme fire conditions and residents are urged to prepare their properties if they haven't done so already.

Residents leaving the area should travel north along Anderson Way.

A car destroyed by the Deepwater fire.

WEDNESDAY, 8AM: EXHAUSTED firefighters worked through the night, battling the monster blaze at Deepwater that has destroyed more than 20,000 hectares.

As authorities fear conditions will worsen today as strong winds developer, the message from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service is clear to anyone in the intense fire's danger zone: 'Get out'.

"Our messaging remains leave immediately for all in the Deepwater fire area," a spokeswoman said at 7.45am.

She said between 30 and 40 crews were currently fighting the fire, which is the largest of about 80 across the state.

There are no overnight reports of more properties being destroyed.

"Today is expected to be a severe fire danger," the spokeswoman said.

"The fire is going to move quickly and become extremely difficult to contain."

She said emergency services leaders held a briefing earlier this morning.

"The guys on the ground are doing a great job. They would be exhausted, but they keep turning up and in some cases they're not going home."

She said people in the Round Hill area were being urged to prepare to leave.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.