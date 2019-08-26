Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SIGNING OFF: The indigenous land use agreement between Defence and the Darumbal people as an important milestone in the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI).
SIGNING OFF: The indigenous land use agreement between Defence and the Darumbal people as an important milestone in the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI). Contributed
Politics

Defence and Darumbal reach agreement over Shoalwater land

Leighton Smith
by
26th Aug 2019 7:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREATER certainty around land access and the protection of cultural heritage were positives to come from the forging of new a Indigenous Land Use Agreement for the use of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

A ceremony was held in Rockhampton yesterday to mark the registration of an Indigenous Land Use Agreement between Defence and the traditional owners of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, the Darumbal people.

The Agreement recognises the 20 year relationship between Defence and the Darumbal people as an important milestone in the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI).

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the agreement would have enormous benefits to both the Darumbal Traditional Owners and the Australian Defence Force for generations to come.

"The Shoalwater Bay Training Area is one of Australia's most important Defence training areas, and its expansion under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative will help meet the future needs of the Australian Defence Force, enhance Australia's Defence relationship with Singapore and support economic growth in the region,” Senator Reynolds said.

"I would like to thank and acknowledge the Darumbal Traditional Owners for their support in making the Indigenous Land Use Agreement a reality.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the signing of the agreement was an important milestone for the Darumbal people.

"The Indigenous Land Use Agreement puts in place mechanisms that will continue Defence's collaboration with the Darumbal Traditional Owners on cultural heritage and future access to the Shoalwater Bay Training Area,” Ms Landry said.

"Importantly, it establishes pathways for working together in the future.”

Chair of the Darumbal Registered Native Title Body Corporate Warren Malone said this agreement was a tangible demonstration of his people's continuous connection to all land and waters of the greater Rockhampton area, including the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

"It provides certainty around land access and the protection of our cultural heritage and we look forward to continuing our enduring relationship with Defence,” Mr Malone said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WATCH: You won't believe how these dealers got drugs in town

    premium_icon WATCH: You won't believe how these dealers got drugs in town

    News Police shut down syndicate allegedly transporting ice and pot to CQ

    BREAKING: Police catch up with Rocky bridge crash pair

    premium_icon BREAKING: Police catch up with Rocky bridge crash pair

    News How they tracked down fugitives 4 days after high speed chase

    Armed robbers on the run after Rocky servo hold up

    premium_icon Armed robbers on the run after Rocky servo hold up

    Breaking Police chase offenders armed with knives through Kershaw Gardens

    Hate cooking? Personal chef service now available in Rocky

    premium_icon Hate cooking? Personal chef service now available in Rocky

    News Vanessa Newport launches new cooking service in Rockhampton