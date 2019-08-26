Defence and Darumbal reach agreement over Shoalwater land

SIGNING OFF: The indigenous land use agreement between Defence and the Darumbal people as an important milestone in the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI).

GREATER certainty around land access and the protection of cultural heritage were positives to come from the forging of new a Indigenous Land Use Agreement for the use of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

A ceremony was held in Rockhampton yesterday to mark the registration of an Indigenous Land Use Agreement between Defence and the traditional owners of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, the Darumbal people.

The Agreement recognises the 20 year relationship between Defence and the Darumbal people as an important milestone in the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI).

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the agreement would have enormous benefits to both the Darumbal Traditional Owners and the Australian Defence Force for generations to come.

"The Shoalwater Bay Training Area is one of Australia's most important Defence training areas, and its expansion under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative will help meet the future needs of the Australian Defence Force, enhance Australia's Defence relationship with Singapore and support economic growth in the region,” Senator Reynolds said.

"I would like to thank and acknowledge the Darumbal Traditional Owners for their support in making the Indigenous Land Use Agreement a reality.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the signing of the agreement was an important milestone for the Darumbal people.

"The Indigenous Land Use Agreement puts in place mechanisms that will continue Defence's collaboration with the Darumbal Traditional Owners on cultural heritage and future access to the Shoalwater Bay Training Area,” Ms Landry said.

"Importantly, it establishes pathways for working together in the future.”

Chair of the Darumbal Registered Native Title Body Corporate Warren Malone said this agreement was a tangible demonstration of his people's continuous connection to all land and waters of the greater Rockhampton area, including the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

"It provides certainty around land access and the protection of our cultural heritage and we look forward to continuing our enduring relationship with Defence,” Mr Malone said.