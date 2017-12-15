Defence details military opportunities for CQ businesses

The expansion of Shoalwater Bay training area is set to lead to business opportunities for the region.

THE OPPORTUNITES that could arise from Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion was the main topic of interest at yesterday's industry information briefing in Rockhampton.

More than 70 interested businesses owners and industry professionals attended the briefing, hosted by the Defence, to gain an insight on the intentions and opportunities from the expansion.

On November 29, the Department of Defence announced it would seek to expand the Shoalwater Bay Training Area through the purchase of properties form willing land owners to the west of the existing area.

Expansion and enhancement of this renowned training area will support Australian Defence Force capability and enable both Australian and Singapore troops to conduct training exercises concurrently.

First Assistant Secretary Infrastructure Department of Defence Chris Birrer reinforced there would be no forceful acquisitions in this process and the department wanted to work side-by-side with local land and business owners.

"This briefing was a great opportunity for local industries to better understand where we are at with the construction and get to know each other better," he said.

"We are committed throughout this initiative to maximise the benefits to the local community."

Mr Birrer said the overall response was positive from attendees who were interested in how to best benefit from the initiative.

Commercial opportunities for businesses were set to be available from 2019 including maintenance, administration, transportation and tourism.

By 2021, Mr Birrer said the new extension on the base would be ready to use.

"We think local businesses will be well placed," he said.

"The Singapore Army have been training for more than 25 years at Shoalwater Bay so a number of business have good experience engaging with them and Australian Defence already."

Mr Birrer said more briefings would be held as information on the construction stage became available at the start of next year.