Defence force hopeful banned from coast hotel

Yeppoon police were called to several incidents involving Marley Hugo. Generic file photo.

A man with hopes of joining the Australian Defence Force has been banned from a Yeppoon hotel for six months.

Marley Hugo, 28, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to seven charges including obstructing and assaulting police.

The court heard that on February 12, police were driving past Yeppoon’s Pacific Hotel at 9.15pm when they noticed Hugo “yelling and shouting” in a bid to gain entry to the venue.

Hugo then became aggressive and argumentative towards police.

Officers warned him to stop swearing or he would be arrested, but he continued to call police names.

Hugo resisted when police tried to handcuff him.

Inside a holding cell at Yeppoon police station, Hugo spat several times at a window.

He also used a button to scratch the screen of a CCTV camera in the cell.

Police entered the cell to remove the button from Hugo when he clenched his fists in front of his abdomen.

Police had to push Hugo back towards the rear of the cell and he kept saying “what the f--- are you going to do?”

The prosecution said Hugo’s body language indicated he wanted to assault police.

In a separate incident, on February 13 at 2.05am, police caught Hugo drink-driving on Queen Street, Yeppoon.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.108.

Then on April 4, police were called to a vehicle which had run off the road on the Scenic Highway at Yeppoon.

When officers arrived, Hugo was leaning against the vehicle and he told them he was a passenger.

Police spoke to witnesses who said they saw Hugo trying to drive the vehicle out of the ditch.

He subsequently admitted to that and following a breath test he returned a reading of 0.155.

The court heard Hugo had a dated NSW traffic history but no history in Queensland.

Hugo’s solicitor Brandon Selic said Hugo had started the process of trying to get accepted into the Australian Defence Force and tendered documents to the court to verify that.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted that while Hugo had made a nuisance of himself in the watch-house, there had not been an actual physical assault of police.

She placed Hugo on eight months’ probation with conditions and did not record a conviction.

Hugo was also fined $1850 and disqualified from driving for two years and nine months.

He was further banned from the Pacific Hotel for six months.

