Defence lays platform for Yeppoon's win over Brothers

WORKHORSE: Gavin Hiscox scored the first of Yeppoon's four tries against Rockhampton Brothers. contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: Yeppoon's forward pack dug in and delivered in the team's 14-point win over defending champions Rockhampton Brothers at the weekend.

Coach Scott Minto rated it one of the team's best defensive efforts of the season as the Seagulls ran out 24-10 winners at Webb Park on Saturday night.

The Seagulls, who remain unbeaten after seven rounds of the A-grade competition, scored 24 points before the Brethren hit back with two tries in the last 15 minutes.

"We got off to a really good start and were well in command for most of the game,” Minto said.

"We had to defend quite a lot in the second half and that was probably the best display since our Round 1 win over Norths.

"We really built the night on our defence. There was a lot of talk about it in the sheds before the game and the forwards really got stuck in, got their hands dirty and got the job done.”

Gavin Hiscox scored the Seagulls' first points of the game. Cody Grills then ran in a double before Tully Wehmeier, who was a late call-in for Jamie Minto who was nursing a slight ankle strain, scored the team's fourth try.

Minto applauded the efforts of hard-working trio Hiscox, Wade Carra and Sam Holzheimer and second rower Jace O'Neill who was the man of the match.

"Gavin coming back into the team has really given them that self-belief; they are setting their own goals and making sure they follow through with them, which is really pleasing,” he said.

"I think we are getting better week by week and when we do get chances we are taking them.

"Keeping that momentum going is the biggest thing for us.

"We just want to keep developing our game and concentrate on the little things we're always trying to get better at.”

The Seagulls are at home again this weekend to Woorabinda, who scored a 36-34 win over Valleys at the weekend.

ROUND 7 RESULTS