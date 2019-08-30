Defence Minister says no to Hanson's requests to help CQ

A QUEENSLAND Senator's attempts to help Central Queensland get fair compensation over the acquisition of farm land for a military training area expansion have been knocked on the head.

The Australian Defence department is currently acquiring farm land in the Shoalwater Bay area, north of Rockhampton, as part of an expansion of the military training area and a $2 billion deal with the Singapore Government to provide more training options in Queensland.

Issues have been raised in the past few years regarding the impact of this expansion on Livingstone Shire Council rates, Marlborough businesses and school, and Stanage Bay businesses.

One Nation Party leader Senator Pauline Hanson wrote a letter to the current Defence Minister in July raising the issues again, and proposing something to help the Marlborough businesses - highway billboards.

She has received a response from the Defence Minister, Senator Linda Reynolds, regarding a billboard proposal for Maryborough, Livingstone Shire Council rates compensation, the Waldon family's fishing business along with community, business and local government engagement.

Ms Reynolds states in the letter, which Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig has seen, that "under Section 93 of the Local Government Act 2009 (Qld), land that is occupied by the State or a government entity is exempt from paying rates.

"As such, Defence is exempt from paying rates at the Shoalwater Bay Area.

"The Livingstone Shire Council provides no services to the Defence estate.”

Mayor Ludwig said this was not new and that was why council was negotiating with the Defence Department and the minister to either change the legislation or an administrative change, but not call it rates.

"Let's call it a recognition of special assistance to a community that has a disproportion of land taken over by the government for army training,” he said.

Mayor Ludwig said it was hoped to set up a "system of offset payments” due to the large proportion of land within Livingstone Shire that Defence will control.

"There are very few locations in Queensland that have Defence sitting on 30 per cent plus of their rateable land,” he said.

Mayor Ludwig said he did not believe any reasonable person would think this was a fair situation.

He said he had discussed the outcome of the letter with Senator Hanson who was in Rockhampton yesterday, and where the council was at with regards to negotiations.

Mayor Ludwig said council welcomed Senator Hanson, and any other Australian Senators, who wanted to support Livingstone's "constructive advocacy”.

The letter from the Defence Minister also ruled out Senator Hanson's proposal for billboards along the Bruce Highway to alert tourists about what Marlborough has to offer, as the highway does not go through the town but rather has a turn off and a short drive to reach shops.

"Billboards are not within the remit of the initiative and there are no plans for Defence to erect them,” Senator Reynolds said.

Senator Hanson said she felt this response was "weak and pathetic”.