Defence: this is about drug dealers trying to recover debts

A MAN accused of robbing a middle-aged disabled woman by holding a knife to her dog claims she was one of his drug dealers who he owed about $2000.

However, that man had never called, texted or messaged by Facebook about drugs with the woman or her neighbour, who the accused claimed was his prior drug dealer.

Beau Rasmussen, who pleaded not guilty to one charge of burglary while armed and one of armed robbery in the Rockhampton District Court this week, yesterday took the stand in his defence.

Rasmussen, a self-described chronic drug user, is accused of robbing $4500 from Michelle Shaw on Boxing Day 2015 from inside her Moura home.

The father-of-four told the jury he had been scoring drugs off Ms Shaw up to four times a week for six to eight weeks prior to Boxing Day that year and owed her about $2000-$2500.

Rasmussen said for three months prior to that, he would score drugs off her neighbour, who he claimed he also owed $2000.

Under cross-examination by crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips, it was revealed that Rasmussen never called, texted or messaged Ms Shaw about scoring drugs, but rather "just rocked up”.

He never spoke a word to police about drugs when questioned about the alleged robbery in March 2016, claiming he didn't want to get into trouble over drugs and didn't want his mother, who was in the interview room with him, to know he was using drugs.

However, he did tell the officer that Ms Shaw's neighbour "peddled drugs to children”.

The court heard Rasmussen was living with his mother at the time, wasn't paying child support and had loans for a house and car.

Rasmussen said when he was interviewed by police about the robbery, he thought "it was a joke”.

Defence barrister Michael Bonasia, in his closing address, said Ms Shaw and her neighbour had 31 days between the alleged robbery and complaint to police to come up with a story.

"This is a story about two drug dealers trying to recover their debts,” Mr Bonasia claimed.

He said it was not a story about a middle-aged woman with dogs being robbed.

The trial continues today.