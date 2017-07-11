24°
News

Defence training, Rocky CBD and budget are council's big hits

11th Jul 2017 6:11 AM
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall.
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall. File

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Rockhampton Region budget, including a record $117 million in capital works projects, is expected to be adopted by councillors today.

Last month, mayor Margaret Strelow said the 2017/18 budget would "transform the region”, with $31.7 million to be spent on roads, drainage and footpaths, and $18.5 million on water and sewerage infrastructure.

A further $2 million is expected to be set aside for upgrades to the Rockhampton Airport runway.

Funding towards the South Rockhampton Flood Levee has also been factored into the budget, as has the Rockhampton Art Gallery's mega move to a new cultural precinct in the CBD.

>>Rocky council's record $117M spend, what's in it for you<<

However, the budget isn't the only item on the agenda in council.

Councillors are also expected to adopt the framework for the redevelopment of the CBD and Rockhampton streetscape design, as well as discussing the city centre facade improvement program.

A submission to an inquiry into the impact of defence training activities and facilities on regional communities will also be considered.

Councillors will also receive a report on the changes to parking patrols in the CBD during the Rockhampton River Festival, when several streets will be closed as well as car parks.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council council budget 2017 rockhampton regional council

Shock 'eviction' leaves Yeppoon business owners heartbroken

Shock 'eviction' leaves Yeppoon business owners heartbroken

The economic downturn couldn't crush them, but this news has left a couple at a loss over their future.

Desperate search for young girl missing from Gracemere

The young girl was last seen in Wandal yesterday morning

Police appeal for help to find young girl

Three new NBN fixed wireless towers for Central Queensland

Fiona Nash with Michelle Landry

NBN infrastructure a ‘win’ for CQ locals

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Local Partners

Yeppoon family cat missing for a year found 600km away

"The chances were thin and everyone knew it, and I sadly knew it."

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Two medical rescues, four break downs in CQ waters

CHSS coast guard.

Rescues come at higher cost to coast guard

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

GUY Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment during a guest appearance on Channel Seven’s Behave Yourself.

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Finding Gobi changed everything

INSEPARABLE: Dion Leonard and Gobi will have their incredible story told on the big screen.

Warwick man and furry pal capture hearts

Fit Gladstone fire fighter takes on national Ninja challenge

Gladstone fire fighter Adam Hollier featured on the first episode of Australia's Ninja Warrior.

Gladstone fire fighter features on first ep of Ninja Warrior.

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson waves in this 2006 file photo.

Lawyers pursue $100 million claim against Jackson's former companies

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Fantastic home in an excellent position

28 Queen Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This wonderful double storey home on The Range boasts perfect positioning! Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in such a great location.

One of the Finest in Hillside Estate

5 Walnut Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

This stunning home reflects a combination of style, comfort and quality. If you are looking for a lavish lifestyle of luxury, look no further than this show piece...

Value Buying in Gracemere

15 Justin Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This six year old property presents great value if you are looking to enter the property market. Built by local builder Chris Warren Homes this brick and tiled...

Superior location in Sanctuary Estate!

13 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Look no further than this 769 m2 allotment in the Sanctuary Estate. ... $174,500

Look no further than this 769 m2 allotment in the Sanctuary Estate. A quiet family friendly estate surrounded by nature reserve and mountain ranges. This estate...

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Change of Circumstance Forces Sale

801/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 2 2 1 $435,000

Breeze in and behold this ideal city apartment, your new home away from home. Located in the heart of Rockhampton's buzzing CBD you'll find these newly made luxury...

Live the High Life at The Edge

902 The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $449,000

Perched on the ninth floor with unrestricted North facing views of the river and surrounds is this beautifully appointed apartment awaiting your inspection. The...

SOLID HOME / SOLID RETURNS / SOLID INVESTMENT

240 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 2 $229,000

With a great tenant in place this two bedroom solid gable home is showing good returns for any astute investor. Conveniently located within walking distance to the...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!