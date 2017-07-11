Defence training, Rocky CBD and budget are council's big hits

THE Rockhampton Region budget, including a record $117 million in capital works projects, is expected to be adopted by councillors today.

Last month, mayor Margaret Strelow said the 2017/18 budget would "transform the region”, with $31.7 million to be spent on roads, drainage and footpaths, and $18.5 million on water and sewerage infrastructure.

A further $2 million is expected to be set aside for upgrades to the Rockhampton Airport runway.

Funding towards the South Rockhampton Flood Levee has also been factored into the budget, as has the Rockhampton Art Gallery's mega move to a new cultural precinct in the CBD.

However, the budget isn't the only item on the agenda in council.

Councillors are also expected to adopt the framework for the redevelopment of the CBD and Rockhampton streetscape design, as well as discussing the city centre facade improvement program.

A submission to an inquiry into the impact of defence training activities and facilities on regional communities will also be considered.

Councillors will also receive a report on the changes to parking patrols in the CBD during the Rockhampton River Festival, when several streets will be closed as well as car parks.