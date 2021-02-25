Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: The Goondiwindi man was denied bail in Warwick court, sending him into a violent frenzy. Picture: gbrundi / iStock
IN COURT: The Goondiwindi man was denied bail in Warwick court, sending him into a violent frenzy. Picture: gbrundi / iStock
Crime

Defendant explodes in violent rage over court verdict

Jessica Paul
24th Feb 2021 6:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2021 4:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Southern Downs man has exploded into a violent rage in court, throwing himself against the glass dock an destroying property until he was forcibly removed by police.

Craig Lewin Sharpley appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon to make an application for bail.

The 26-year-old faces 10 charges including assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, attempted assault, enter dwelling with intent, threatening violence and wilful damage.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane argued for the Goondiwindi man to be released on bail so he could return to work, but the application was opposed by police prosecutor Steve de Lissa.

Magistrate Julian Noud eventually refused Mr Sharpley's bail based on the nature of the alleged offences and previous breaches of bail in his criminal history.

ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION HERE

The undesired verdict sent Mr Sharpley into a violent frenzy, aggressively kicking and punching the glass dock before tearing the microphones from their outlet and beating them against the glass repeatedly.

The police escort quickly handcuffed the man but it wasn't enough to contain him, with Mr Sharpley going on to headbutt the glass several times until he was forced into a headlock.

It was at this point Mr Noud hastily adjourned the court and left the room, while Sergeant de Lissa and his fellow police officer led the enraged man back to the watch-house.

Mr Sharpley is expected to be charged over the incident.

His matter will next be mentioned in Goondiwindi Magistrates Court on April 13.

He will be remanded in custody until that date.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Man forwards ex's nudes in 'humiliating' harassment

Woman repeatedly hits ex in face in violent assault

Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

More Stories

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 to travel from ‘Rocky to the Rock’ on Uluru flight

        Premium Content 100 to travel from ‘Rocky to the Rock’ on Uluru flight

        Travel Six Rockhampton Rotary members will take their baton on board to celebrate their Australian centenary.

        Woman drives 100km before kicking over man’s pot plants in DV offence

        Woman drives 100km before kicking over man’s pot plants in DV...

        Crime A woman frustrated over mixed messages from her former partner she kicked over and...

        Rocky woman ‘puts vanity aside’ to help those suffering

        Premium Content Rocky woman ‘puts vanity aside’ to help those suffering

        Community A young Rockhampton woman had committed to taking a major plunge next month.

        LETTERS: Controversial issues continue to divide nation

        Premium Content LETTERS: Controversial issues continue to divide nation

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.