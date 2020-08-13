Defendant: ‘Leave my family alone or I will smash you’

A WOMAN charged with assault over an incident at Stockland Rockhampton claimed the female victim was her fiance’s ex from more than 15 years ago who had been causing them problems.

Sharon Lee Wason, 54, pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

She had no criminal record.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the victim attended the Rockhampton police station on June 1 and made a complaint.

He said she had been shopping at Stockland Rockhampton between 2pm-2.30pm on May 30 when the defendant approached her and they had a conversation.

Snr Constable Rumford said Wason told the victim “leave my family alone or I will smash you”.

He said a short time later the victim approached Wason and told her she didn’t appreciate being threatened to which Wason responded “stay away from me. I will smash you.”

Snr Constable said Wason then referred to an incident between the pair and other family members earlier, accusing the victim of throwing dirt and rocks at Wason and her grandson.

He said police acquired CCTV footage and reviewed it.

Snr Constable Rumford said Wason admitted to the altercation when she spoke with police.

He said the victim had walked away, Wason had again told the victim to “get away from me … get away from my family” and twice pushed the victim in the chest, causing the victim to take a few steps backwards.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Wason’s fiance had been in a relationship with the victim prior to being in the 15-year long relationship with Wason.

She said Wason and her fiance had had problems with the victim for some time, including after a family dinner where the victim spun her tyres, flicking rocks at children and some rocks hitting Wason’s back.

“When she did bump into this lady, she lost her cool,” Ms Legrady said.

She said Wason had turned her back to the car to protect her grandson and other children from being hit by the rocks.

“It’s certainly out of character for her,” Ms Legrady said, after pointing out Wason had no criminal record.

Ms Legrady said Wason previously worked for Youth Justice for seven years and now with the Department of Education for two years.

She said Wason had a Blue Card and required it for work.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was rare to see a person come to court at Wason’s age with no criminal record.

“If she has been throwing rocks, you can go to the police,” she said.

“You don’t have to continue to ignore that level of behaviour.”

Ms Beckinsale placed Wason on a Good Behaviour Bond for six months with a $300 recognisance and no conviction was recorded.