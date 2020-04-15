Defendant revisits place of alleged crime scene

A MAN accused of stealing a flavoured milk from a service station breached bail conditions by revisiting the store 10 days later.

Ricky Lee Hoy made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday after breaching the bail condition on April 13.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Mr Hoy had conditions on his bail that he was not to attend KFC and Puma Service station on Gladstone Rd.

Mr Hoy also cannot go to Allenstown Square.

“He instructs that he thought it was a 24-hour condition, not a permanent one,” Mr King said.

He said his client was originally charged for stealing a chocolate milk, which was a fine-only offence.

Mr King said Mr Hoy was residing at Ozanan House and was looking to relocate to the Bundaberg/Hervey Bay area to be closer to family.

The court was told Mr Hoy had a 12-page criminal record with dishonesty offences dating back 20 years. Mr Hoy was granted bail and his matters adjourned until July 6, 2020.