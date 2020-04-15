Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Crime

Defendant revisits place of alleged crime scene

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
15th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of stealing a flavoured milk from a service station breached bail conditions by revisiting the store 10 days later.

Ricky Lee Hoy made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday after breaching the bail condition on April 13.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Mr Hoy had conditions on his bail that he was not to attend KFC and Puma Service station on Gladstone Rd.

Mr Hoy also cannot go to Allenstown Square.

“He instructs that he thought it was a 24-hour condition, not a permanent one,” Mr King said.

He said his client was originally charged for stealing a chocolate milk, which was a fine-only offence.

Mr King said Mr Hoy was residing at Ozanan House and was looking to relocate to the Bundaberg/Hervey Bay area to be closer to family.

The court was told Mr Hoy had a 12-page criminal record with dishonesty offences dating back 20 years. Mr Hoy was granted bail and his matters adjourned until July 6, 2020.

bail application rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky show public holiday to be moved

        premium_icon Rocky show public holiday to be moved

        Council News It is envisaged the new date could be between October 1 and December 20.

        Frustration for teens as drivers tests take a back seat

        premium_icon Frustration for teens as drivers tests take a back seat

        Community Young learner takes action after licence testing was suspended last month.

        Opinion: Evidence of grim long-term impacts of Coronavirus

        premium_icon Opinion: Evidence of grim long-term impacts of Coronavirus

        News THERE’S no crystal ball for any of us to know how long we will be subjected to...

        Where is the revenue from coronavirus isolation fines going?

        premium_icon Where is the revenue from coronavirus isolation fines going?

        News A CENTRAL Queensland politician has a suggestion of where the money should go.