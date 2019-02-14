Defendant: why bare footprints and palm print at Win TV fire

Emergency services arrived at the fire scene at 192 Dean St at 10.36pm on June 17, 2016. The fire "heavily damaged" the right side of the building.

A YOUNG man accused of deliberately lighting a destructive fire in the former Win Television building on Dean St has an answer for how his palm prints and footprints were in the building.

Matthew Geiszler, 21, has pleaded not guilty to one count of arson in Rockhampton District Court on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence closed the crown case yesterday afternoon after showing the jury the interview Geiszler participated in with police officer Detective Senior Constable Salli Cohen from the Yeppoon Police Station.

The jury had heard evidence from lead investigator Constable Julius Csepregi, former Rockhampton station manager for Win Television Nick Marks, a forensic police officer, Sergeant Greg Jones who is in charge of the Rockhampton PCYC which had a year-long lease at the site prior to the fire and housemates of Geiszler's at the time of the fire.

The court heard the forensic officer found bare footprints on three of four cupboard doors on the floor which were covered in soot.

Defence lawyer Ross Lo Monaco, in his opening statement, said Geiszler claimed he had been at the building about a week before the large fire with his then girlfriend, had found a bottle full of black powder which he spread about.

He said Geizler also claimed he placed those cupboard doors on the ground for he and his girlfriend to walk on over broken glass.

The court heard no forensic tests were conducted on the black powder on the boards to determine it's origin, but Mr Lo Monaco suggested it was carbon from printer toner cartridges.

Const Csepregi said the fire, which caused extensive damaged to walls and floors and doors, created a big hole and melted metal.

He said the palm prints, which were found on a door at the back of the building entering the room where the second small fire was discovered, were matched to Geiszler by July 9 and the footprints by July 17.

The court heard Geszlier was located by Yeppoon police in James St and interviewed after the palm prints were matched.

The court heard Mr Marks was aware of the paper fire in the back by June 13 - four days before the major fire.

Geiszler has already been convicted on a plea of guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for trespassing at the site.

The trial continues this morning.