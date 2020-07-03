Defending champs fired up for season kick-off

LOOKING SHARP: Frenchville’s Tim Zimitat has been “training the house down” in preparation for the CQ Premier League kick-off on July 11. Picture: File.

FOOTBALL: Defending champions Frenchville will head to Gladstone to take on Central in the opening round of the revised 2020 CQ Premier League.

Six teams will do battle for the prestigious Wesley Hall Cup this year after Clinton withdrew because of challenges presented by COVID-19.

The draw was released today, with the first round of fixtures to be played on July 11.

There will be three rounds and a finals series, with the decider on November 7.

In the other Round 1 fixtures, Cap Coast host Berserker Southside and Nerimbera take on Bluebirds.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said it was exciting to have the starting line in sight.

“It’s going to be good to be playing football again,” he said.

“The boys have come back from the break keen and ready to go.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work to get here; we’ve basically had two pre-seasons.

“We will approach that opening game the same way we approach every game – we want to go out and play our style of football and try to dominate if we can.”

Wust said experienced campaigner Tim Zimitat had been “training the house down”.

He did not play at all last year after rupturing his ACL just days before the season kick-off.

Wust said Zimitat was fit and firing and also set for a change from his usual defensive position.

“We like to be very mobile and fast up front. We like a lot of movement and Tim’s going to give us that,” he said.

Frenchville are well-placed for their title defence, having lost just one member of last year’s victorious team.

HIGHLIGHTING THE WOMEN’S GAME

Football CQ operations manager Kerry Gray said there were plans to turn the spotlight on the women’s game this year, with some of their local fixtures to be played before CQPL games.

There are five teams in the Rockhampton women’s competition and seven in the Gladstone competition.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the women’s game, especially with Australia and New Zealand securing the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Gray said.

“If there are any ladies who are keen to give football a go there are still a few vacancies so check out our Facebook page for more details.”

