Crime

Definitely ain’t LV: Accused’s accessory offer fails

by Isabella Magee
20th Feb 2020 8:53 PM
A MAN allegedly involved in a dramatic ram raid at Brisbane's Louis Vuitton store last week has been denied bail.

Robert Wayne Ninyette, 30, was arrested on Monday night after he and another man allegedly slammed a car into the Brisbane City store and stole a number of "luxury items" in the early hours of February 13.

Ninyette applied for bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his lawyer said he would be willing to wear an ankle tracking device and have no contact with his co-accused.

But Magistrate Mark Nolan refused bail, noting Ninyette had been on bail for other offences at the time of the alleged ram raid which included a condition that he reside in Western Australia.

"What confidence could the court have placing him on another bail, that he would have any regard to this bail, when he's actually on the other side of the country when he's meant to be in a residence in Perth?" he said.

 

Louis Vuitton's damaged doors after a ram raid on their CBD store, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Ninyette is charged with a number of offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises, arson of a motor vehicle and attempted fraud.

His co-accused, a 49-year-old Browns Plains man, was granted bail after he appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The case will be mentioned again in April.

