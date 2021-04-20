Dehydrated crew member flown to Rocky during 15-hour rescue

A Yeppoon Rescue One crew member was flown to Rockhampton after becoming severely dehydrated due to seasickness during a 15-hour operation north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour on April 12.

An 11-metre yacht with two people on board had engine failure and was anchored 0.5 nautical miles south of Strong Tide Passage at Shoalwater.

The yacht was heading north but requested assistance to return to Rosslyn Bay for repairs.

ROK200421CoastGuard: Yeppoon Rescue One crew member transfer to RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

The crew was not confident they could sail into the strong southeast winds.

Yeppoon Rescue One, with skipper Kingsley Bartle and crew, departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 7.30am with very rough sea conditions making it a difficult operation.

The rescue vessel arrived on scene at 11.15am after travelling at 22 knots and connected the tow line.

Once underway it was discovered the yacht was taking water through a bow hatch with the bilge pumps only just matching the inflow.

Transfer from RACQ Capricorn Rescue. Picture: Contributed

A crew member on Yeppoon Rescue One became severely dehydrated due to seasickness, however, it was not possible to abandon the tow, so assistance was requested for RACQ Capricorn Rescue to attend.

While the tow continued, the dehydrated crew member was flown to Rockhampton, arriving at 5.32pm, where he was treated and recovered.

The vessel was towed into the harbour at 10.15pm, making it a 15-hour operation.

Tow from Lisa Jane Shoals. Picture: Contributed

A midday call for assistance came from a Marine Assist member in a 5.5-metre boat with three people on board and gearbox trouble at Liza Jane Shoals on Thursday.

Yeppoon Rescue One, with skipper Jim Goodsell and crew, departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 1pm and arrived on scene at 1.50pm.

The boat was towed into harbour at 3pm.