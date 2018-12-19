Deja Brew opens up in plaza

Keli-jo Booth and her staff are thrilled to be making a difference at the new Deja Brew Cafe.

Keli-jo Booth and her staff are thrilled to be making a difference at the new Deja Brew Cafe. Trish Bowman

HAVING worked in hospitality and catering as well as running her own specialty cake business for the past 30 years, Keli-jo Booth decided it was time to step out on her own.

Keli-jo opened Deja Brew in Keppel Bay Plaza last week with the help of her daughter Jaymee and her supportive staff.

"I saw an opportunity to do something I have wanted to do for years and I took it,” Keli-jo said.

"I worked in this same space when it was Café Mint about four years ago and always thought there was plenty of scope to create a relaxing café where you didn't have to pay big dollars for fresh homemade food and good local coffee.

INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE: Keli-jo has opened new cafe Deja Brew. Trish Bowman

"We make everything from scratch and source all our ingredients and produce locally with fresh bread delivered daily, locally produced coffee and fruit and vegetables supplied by a local business.

"We want people to enjoy our food and service and feel comfortable to relax in an inviting atmosphere.”

Keli-jo has lived on the Capricorn Coast for the past 10 years after relocating for her husband's work and she wouldn't have it any other way.

"I have gotten to know a lot of people over the years and when it comes to catering, I believe it is important to know what your customers want and be able to provide that at a reasonable cost,” she said.

Fresh wholesome food cooked on the premises. Trish Bowman

"My focus is on good fresh food cooked in-house, personalised friendly service and meals that won't break the bank.

"I'm looking forward to building up the reputation of Deja Brew with the help of my daughter and our amazing six staff who we currently have working here.

"Taste, quality, affordability, great service and providing people with fresh food sourced locally is what we offer our customers, we will work hard to ensure Deja Brew becomes known for those elements and more.”