Huge new $1.3m mega-slide opening in Rockhampton soon

29th Apr 2017 3:00 AM
Fun for big kids is set to return to the north Rockhampton pool
Fun for big kids is set to return to the north Rockhampton pool

DEJA VU will run rife in Rockhampton with the announcement that work will begin soon on three new waterslides at North Rockhampton's 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool.

At 10 metres high, the $1.3 million colourful and twisting slides will be completed in November, thanks to a State Government Works for Queensland package and Simplex Aquatics.

Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow said the project was just one of the many small but significant lifestyle improvements being made across the region with State Government funding.

"Council is extremely grateful and excited by the package that has really enabled us to deliver projects that add value to our community facilities," Cr Strelow said.

"We know for certain that the waterslides will do just that."

Upgrades were made to the facility earlier this year and the slides are expected to offer an adventurous element for teenagers and the young at heart.

An artists impression of the new waterslides at the north Rockhampton pool.
An artists impression of the new waterslides at the north Rockhampton pool.

Chair of the parks and recreation committee, Cr Cherie Rutherford said the council wanted to address the needs of teenagers and young adults by offering a more thrill-seeking option in recreational parks.

"The previous slides were extremely popular, but over time wear and tear took hold, so we are absolutely thrilled to be bringing them back, to give the older kids a place to really enjoy themselves with their friends," Cr Rutherford said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the entire community would benefit from the Works for Queensland program designed to not only to create jobs, but improve the liveability of communities.

"The program has allocated $9.38million towards six projects across the Rockhampton Region, including another water park at Cedric Archer Park, so we're really helping to create lively, recreational spaces as well as support the local job market with a much-needed boost," she said.

Three new waterslides are expected to be finished by November this year.
Three new waterslides are expected to be finished by November this year.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said the State Government's contribution helped bring the complex back to its former glory.

"This complex is perfectly located close to schools and community infrastructure, so it's the kind of support we want to give back to the community to help provide fun and contemporary facilities for people to enjoy everyday," he said.

Topics:  council family leasure politics rockhampton rockhampton regional council state government what's on

Huge new $1.3m mega-slide opening in Rockhampton soon

Fun for big kids is set to return to the north Rockhampton pool

HUGE new water slide to send Rockhampton family crazy.

