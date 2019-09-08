Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HISTORY REPEATS: Caleb and Deanna Brown relive the 2015 fires when they had to evacuate their Koongal home.
HISTORY REPEATS: Caleb and Deanna Brown relive the 2015 fires when they had to evacuate their Koongal home. Jann Houley
News

Deja vu for Rocky family as they plan to evacuate their home

JANN HOULEY
by
8th Sep 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It's a case of deja vu for siblings Caleb and Deanna Brown as they watch the fires blaze on the Berserker Ranges above their Koongal home.

They were in middle school when the 2015 fires threatened life and property in the same North Rockhampton suburb.

Their family was evacuated by the fire services, along with their neighbours.

"I remember sitting at a friend's house, in the back of their utility tray, watching the ash fall down like rain,” Caleb said.

"It hasn't been to bad since then, but this last few months it's been getting drier and drier.”

The pair were alerted to this weekend's fire threat by the influx of fire and police vehicles which arrived in Koongal Sunday morning.

Flames licked through native scrub above Vesty, Hill and Dorly St homes as a spotter aircraft flew loops above.

The Browns have an evacuation plan in place, and their father has mowed the yard to keep the grass short.

"We have a box with our important stuff in the front room to grab if we need to head out.”

More Stories

evacuation koongal rockhampton fire tmbfire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Up to 20 crews at work as multiple fires burn

    Up to 20 crews at work as multiple fires burn

    Breaking MORE than a dozen fire crews are working to ensure two fires continue to burn within containment lines in the Gladstone region.

    Unsung hero recognised with mayor's highest annual honour

    premium_icon Unsung hero recognised with mayor's highest annual honour

    Council News Mr Elliot is the true embodiment of 'pure people power'.

    JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

    premium_icon JM Kelly collapse: ‘You and your family need to look out’

    Crime JM Kelly family tells court they're being "stalked and threatened"

    Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    premium_icon Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

    Politics The One Nation Party leader wants to name her State candidates ASAP.