Deja vu for Rocky family as they plan to evacuate their home

HISTORY REPEATS: Caleb and Deanna Brown relive the 2015 fires when they had to evacuate their Koongal home. Jann Houley

It's a case of deja vu for siblings Caleb and Deanna Brown as they watch the fires blaze on the Berserker Ranges above their Koongal home.

They were in middle school when the 2015 fires threatened life and property in the same North Rockhampton suburb.

Their family was evacuated by the fire services, along with their neighbours.

"I remember sitting at a friend's house, in the back of their utility tray, watching the ash fall down like rain,” Caleb said.

"It hasn't been to bad since then, but this last few months it's been getting drier and drier.”

The pair were alerted to this weekend's fire threat by the influx of fire and police vehicles which arrived in Koongal Sunday morning.

Flames licked through native scrub above Vesty, Hill and Dorly St homes as a spotter aircraft flew loops above.

The Browns have an evacuation plan in place, and their father has mowed the yard to keep the grass short.

"We have a box with our important stuff in the front room to grab if we need to head out.”