Deja vu for Swans: Now it's the skipper who's sidelined

BIG BLOW: Yeppoon Swans captain Matthew Wallin is out for the year after he ruptured his ACL in a pre-season trial game.

BIG BLOW: Yeppoon Swans captain Matthew Wallin is out for the year after he ruptured his ACL in a pre-season trial game. Chris Ison ROK200816cafl5

AUSSIE RULES: The Yeppoon Swans will chase an historic fourth consecutive flag this year - but they'll have to do it without their inspirational captain.

Matt Wallin, who has led the all-conquering Swans for the past three years, is out for the season after rupturing his ACL in a pre-season trial early this month.

READ: Swans soar to three-peat with 89-point win over BITS

In a freakish coincidence, the team's star midfielder Tommy Cossens suffered the same injury about the same time last year.

Coach Mark Wallin said the loss of his son and skipper Matt would leave a big hole to fill but the Swans always managed to rally in the face of adversity.

The Yeppoon Swans claimed the three-peat in 2017. pam mckay

"We've had a lot of players who have gone down with injuries over the years. That's really tested the depth and character of the club but we always manage to keep bouncing back and winning premierships,” he said.

Winning the premiership is definitely the goal again this year for the powerhouse outfit which has not lost a game since Round 6 in 2015.

Leigh Cossens will assume the captaincy and will lead the Swans at the Frenchville Sports Club Pre-Season Challenge at Stenlake Park today.

Leigh Cossens will captain the Yeppoon Swans this season in the absence of Matt Wallin. Allan Reinikka ROK220417aafl3

They will take on Glenmore and BITS in two of the six men's games on the day's program.

There will also be a round robin women's challenge which starts at 9.50am.

Mark said the challenge would be a good chance for his players to get some more game time and for him to cast a discerning eye over his squad - and the opposition.

Mark said that after a tough pre-season his players were keen to start playing.

The Swans have retained the best part of their 2017 championship side and have also picked up talented midfielder Nick Clay, a strong and tall back man in Rob Lowing and Luke Hay, the brother of the dynamic Nick Hay.

Tommy Cossens will return to the Swans line-up this season. Chris Ison ROK040916caflfinal2

They will also welcome Tommy Cossens back about six weeks into the season.

Mark continues to be impressed at the way his troops rise to every challenge they are set.

"They just keep turning up and doing the hard work,” he said. "They really want it and they're prepared to do everything that's asked of them to get it.

"They're very coachable and they really make my job easy.

"I just love the game, it gets in your blood, and this group certainly makes it all the more special for me.”

TODAY'S PRE-SEASON CHALLENGE DRAW