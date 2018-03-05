DEJA VU:Has a Rocky road turned into a ute Bermuda Triangle?

A dark coloured ute "abandoned” near the new bridge.

A dark coloured ute "abandoned” near the new bridge. Chris Ison ROK050318ccar1

THE SAGA of the abandoned utes in Rockhampton has continued.

A dark coloured ute was 'abandoned' sometime late last week.

A 1996 Ford Falcon Utility with P plates can be seen left on the left hand side of the Bruce Highway, just after the new bridge.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the ute had not been lodged with police.

"Given it has only been there for a few days it could be too early to say it is abandoned as such,” the spokesperson said.

A registration check reveals the ford ute has registration until August.

Last week, The Morning Bulletin ran a story on a dark blue, damaged Holden ute that was abandoned on February 7 on the other side of the Bruce Highway, near the Kershaw Gardens waterfall.

Rockhampton Regional Council advised as the Holden ute was on the Bruce Highway, it was the Department of Main Roads responsibility to remove vehicle.

TMR was sought for comment last Thursday and have not yet responded.