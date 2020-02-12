Menu
Delay for Palmer's Galilee coal mine plan

by Robyn Wuth
12th Feb 2020 4:15 PM

Mining magnate Clive Palmer faces further delay to his proposed Galilee Basin coalmine after the Queensland government extended the objection deadline.

Mr Palmer's company Waratah Coal has proposed two open-cut operations and four underground longwall operations in central Queensland, removing a total of 40 million tonnes of coal a year.

It will include coal handling preparation plants and a 453km rail transportation network to Abbot Point.

The Galilee Coal Project - formerly known as China First - is understood to be four times the size of Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy granted the extension until April 3 to allow the community extra time to provide submissions.

"Like all resources projects, the Galilee Coal Project must meet Queensland's stringent environmental, technical and financial requirements," a spokesman said.

Waratah Coal has been contacted for comment.

