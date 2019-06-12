Menu
MURDERED: A backlog of forensic testing is holding up the trial of the man accused of murdering Shane O'Brien. Trish Bowman
Crime

Delay in DNA results in murder case

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
12th Jun 2019 8:00 PM
DEFENCE lawyers for a man accused of murdering a Yeppoon resident in February have been given a partial brief as police prosecutors expect outstanding forensic results to take another three months.

Lyorde Francis Painter, who was 49 years old when he was charged with one count of murder, is accused of killing Shane O'Brien, 57.

Mr O'Brien was found dead in a Todd Ave residence on February 22.

Mr Painter's murder charge was mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday where defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said they had received a partial brief and the post mortem's report was outstanding.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the prosecution was waiting for DNA reports which were expected in three months.

The court heard on May 3 that investigating officer's enquiries to the Queensland Health Forensic Scientific Services in Brisbane discovered there was a backlog at the service centre with reports not expected to be ready earlier than four months.

The first round of exhibits were sent to Brisbane on March 20.

Mr Painter's matters were adjourned to July 10.

