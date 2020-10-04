Delayed golf competition continues 98-year tradition

THE Rockhampton Golf Club held its City of Rockhampton Open competition this weekend.

The contest, in its 98th year and sponsored by DNK Refrigeration Solutions, was meant to happen in May, but was cancelled at the time because of COVID-19.

Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose said Saturday was “pretty tough” because of a strong breeze, which made the scores higher than usual, but Sunday’s cloudier weather improved the competition.

He said golf was in fact an ideal sport to play under physical distancing rules.

“People have been playing more and more golf because it’s the perfect game to be distanced,” he said.

“Where a lot of sports had to cancel and slow down, golf has actually expanded under COVID.”

Mr Mehlhose said the slub had signed on about 100 new members since the start of the year.

“We were shut for a couple of days,” he said, “and then the clubhouse was shut for probably about four to six weeks, but golf went on very strongly all the way through.

“It’s come out the other side stronger than before.”

The pennant golf season will begin in November.