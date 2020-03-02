Delays in GPC providing hydrological model in fishers class action

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation has yet to abide by court orders to provide a hydrological model created by a third party to the lawyers for Queensland fishermen and associated businesses.

The fishers’ lawyer raised the issue with Justice Graeme Crow in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday as the party had lodged an application against the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries’ delays in providing data.

Lachlan Armstrong, for the plaintiffs, said the orders made last year meant GPC was to disclose documents from archive boxes and tapes in monthly parcels.

“We only received about 84 per cent of the total tranching order in the second last tranche,” Mr Armstrong said.

A tranche is the delivery of documents in “parcels” or pieces.

Mr Armstrong said the plaintiffs did not receive any information through the tranches of any substance until late September.

He requested a change in wording of the tranche to ensure a balance of disclosure material throughout the timetable, instead of “the meat of the disclosure material” being delivered right at the end of the period.

“We were trying to get a hold of an electronic computer model of the ocean currents and tidal movements in Gladstone Harbour and (other) waters,” he said.



The hydrological model was created specifically for Gladstone Ports Corporation by BMT Group.

“We asked GPC for a copy of that model over a year ago,” Mr Armstrong said.

He said he was told by GPC in November that BMT was reviewing its archives to see if it could produce copies of the model.

“It’s not until late December that we got more information from (King and Wood) Mallesons (GPC lawyers). The problem at that stage is the person from BMT was on Christmas leave,” he said.

“In very late January, Mallesons reported to us BMT was agreeable to release the model subject to us paying costs and subject to us agreeing to certain confidentiality requirements.

“It’s already a model that is out there that is being used by GPC.”

Mr Armstrong said the model was needed by the plaintiffs’ experts for the trial set down for 11 weeks starting in April, 2021.

“We are doing everything that we can to stick to the timetable,” he said.

Read about DAF’s data delays and accusations of fishers lawyers “wanting everything they can get their hands on” in tomorrow’s online and print story.