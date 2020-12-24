Delays on Bruce Highway after crash south of Mackay

Emergency services are on the scene of the crash south of Mackay, Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

UPDATE 4.10PM: Delays are expected on the Bruce Highway after a single vehicle crash near Carmilla.

The highway is down to one lane with police directing traffic.

An elderly woman is still believed to be trapped in the vehicle about 20km south of Carmila.

Another passenger, believed to be an elderly man, was out of the overturned vehicle.

INITIAL: An elderly woman is believed to be trapped in a vehicle that rolled off the road south of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle incident 20km south of Carmila about 3.15pm.

Initial reports indicate two people were in the vehicle that rolled.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car had rolled into a ditch.

The vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

