Delays on major CQ highway after trucks collide with cattle

MOTORISTS can expect delays on a major Central Queensland highway this morning after trucks collided with scores of cattle crossing the road.

Queensland Police Service were called to the collision near Biloela around 7am to reports two trucks collided with 35 to 40 cattle on the Dawson Hwy.

A QPS spokesman urged motorists to slow down around the area 4km east of the Callide boundary, just past the top of the range.

No injuries have been reported.