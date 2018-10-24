Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Truck Australia generic
Truck Australia generic MaxPixel
Breaking

Delays on major CQ highway after trucks collide with cattle

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th Oct 2018 7:59 AM

MOTORISTS can expect delays on a major Central Queensland highway this morning after trucks collided with scores of cattle crossing the road.

Queensland Police Service were called to the collision near Biloela around 7am to reports two trucks collided with 35 to 40 cattle on the Dawson Hwy.

A QPS spokesman urged motorists to slow down around the area 4km east of the Callide boundary, just past the top of the range.

No injuries have been reported.

dawson hwy qps tmbbreakingnews tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    premium_icon Experts reveal Rocky rental market is 'roaring back' to life

    Property VACANCY rates tighten to lowest range for first time in six years

    Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    premium_icon Council's vital role to safeguard subbies in JMK project

    News IN a council first, it proposed new legislation as part of contract

    CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    premium_icon CQ publican tells of the real struggles behind rural hotels

    Business 'I am 72 years old... I don't know how much longer I can keep going'

    Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    premium_icon Horses allegedly castrated without pain relief

    Crime Hinterland stable hand facing charges of animal cruelty

    Local Partners