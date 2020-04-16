Delays with Cobraball help

Luke Nixon (centre) talks about plans to rebuild his home which was destroyed by last November's Cobraball bushfires with Crs Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood.

A MONTH ago Livingstone Shire Council decided it would write to the Premier, requesting the state government pay six months’ rates for people who lost their homes in the Cobraball bushfires.

As of yesterday, Annastacia Palaszczuk had not received any correspondence from Livingstone on the matter.

When contacted by The Morning Bulletin yesterday, a council spokeswoman said the letter “has only recently been sent to the State Government and as a result, council is not expecting a response just yet.”

One person who thought the process would have happened quicker was councillor Adam Belot and another was Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

When Cr Belot spoke to The Bully last week he questioned the delay, believing that it was coming from the State’s end.

“I know we’ve had an election but correspondence going to the State and coming back shouldn’t take a month or more,” he said. “Something like this could have been done in a very short time.”

Cr Belot, who along with Cr Pat Eastwood, has been at the forefront of seeking help for Cobraball victims, said he intended to raise the matter at the first meeting of the new council today.

Cr Belot said he had recently spoken to Ms Landry about the possibility of accessing Federal assistance should Queensland not come to the party in the same way that New South Wales did for its bushfire victims.

“We’re not talking a lot of money - it’s $24,000 for something that’s a psychological and literal benefit to these people,” Cr Belot said.

Ms Landry praised Crs Belot and Eastwood for their efforts and she was certainly critical of the delays in getting assistance for Cobraball bushfire victims.

“I understand people have been busy during the coronavirus pandemic but Cr Adam Belot and Cr Pat Eastwood have been advocating for rates relief for hardworking families for months now,” she said. “The precedent for rates relief being covered by state governments has been set by the NSW Government back in February. They committed to cover the full cost of council rates for people who have lost their homes in the bushfires experienced in NSW.”

Ms Landry said families were doing it tough after the bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic had compounded their recovery efforts.

“My heart goes out to them,” she said. “The advice I’ve received from the National Bushfire Recovery Agency is that Livingstone Shire Council can use the financial support provided through the National Bushfire Recovery Fund on measures the council deems promotes community recovery. That includes rates relief. However, I believe this is something the Queensland Government needs to step up and pay for.”

If the State Government does not accede to Livingstone’s request, which is effectively to cover $24,761 in rates for 15 property owners whose homes were destroyed in the Cobraball disaster, the council has already signed off on a guarantee that it would.

The $24,000 question now is, how long will it take for governments to sort this out and get the money into people’s pockets?