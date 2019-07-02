Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE DELI: Ashton Matthews, Michelle McPhee, Kahli Olesen and Casey Christensen.
THE DELI: Ashton Matthews, Michelle McPhee, Kahli Olesen and Casey Christensen. Mike Knott BUN010719DEL1
Careers

Deli serves up jobs for people with disabilities

Rhylea Millar
by
2nd Jul 2019 7:26 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDY has welcomed a new culinary experience to the region and one that is focused on providing support and employment to the disabled community.

The Deli opened yesterday. Integrated Disability Support Services manager Michelle McPhee said the concept was developed, after the success of their weekly cooking classes.

"Bundaberg didn't have a deli, so we thought it was an amazing opportunity to bring these beautiful cheeses and small goods to the community," she said. "The Deli is part of IDSS ... and this is the very first of our ventures.

"We have about 15 staff members that will be working here initially and the majority identify as having a disability.

"They are employed in an open employment space whereas most disability workers are employed under a supportive wage system, so our staff are being paid the same amount, as opposed to a percentage of the normal wages."

The Deli offers customers an indulgent range of high quality meats and cheeses.

"We stock amazing cheeses from Spain, France, Wales, Denmark and Italy," MsMcPhee said.

"There will also be lots of small goods with different flavours and textures and something new every week.

"You can also create your own cheese platter, which we place in really beautiful packaging and is perfect for catering, functions or just a trip to the beach on the weekend.

"If you get in early enough, we even offer a delivery option, which provides another job avenue for people that don't want to work in the kitchen."

The menu also features gourmet pizzas, salads, sandwiches and more.

At 31 Targo St, The Deli is open seven days a week.

deli disabilities disability employment idss
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    premium_icon Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    News Tributes pour in for popular chef after he died last week.

    FED UP: Local tradie takes on automotive giant

    premium_icon FED UP: Local tradie takes on automotive giant

    Business Carpenter's engine exploded just 4,000kms out of warranty

    One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    premium_icon One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    News Over 35 people charged, 18 search warrants executed last month

    Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    premium_icon Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    News Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover at Childers