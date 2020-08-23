‘Deliberate and reckless’: Toy risks lives of rescue crews

RACQ CQ Rescue has made an official report to police after a laser beam was shone at the helicopter during a medical transfer on Thursday. Picture: Rob Maccoll

A HANDHELD toy has threatened the lives of a father, his sick son and a team of first responders.

RACQ CQ Rescue has made an official report to police after a laser beam was shone at the helicopter during a medical transfer on Thursday.

A spokeswoman said the rescue service was taking a sick child to Mackay Base Hospital when a man on board noticed a laser shining from Moranbah.

She said the potentially blinding laser was shone from the direction of a Moranbah schoolafter 7.30pm Thursday.

"Not only is this a criminal offence but it potentially risks the lives of all on board the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter," she said.

"(It's) incredibly disappointing after such a big week of tasking across this region for our rescue helicopter, only to have someone with a complete disregard for life to do something so incredibly deliberate and reckless."

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the laser pointer incident put the lives of crew, patients and other aircraft in danger.

She said it was rare that laser beams were shone at the flying rescue service.

She said in this incident the flight crew did not see the laser, and were unaffected.

The spokeswoman said it was reported to police immediately and she called on anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

"Lives and our service to the Moranbah community depend on it," she said.

Queensland Police Service have not confirmed an investigation into the incident.