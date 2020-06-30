Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dysart Police are investigating a complaint of wilful damage at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.
Dysart Police are investigating a complaint of wilful damage at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.
News

‘Deliberately lit’ fire tears through public facility

Kristen Booth
30th Jun 2020 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PUBLIC toilet block at Dysart has been extensively burned in an alleged act of wilful damage.

Dysart Police are investigating the incident that occurred at Centenary Park sometime between 3pm on June 23 and 6am on June 24.

“An unknown person attended the public toilet block located near the basketball courts and caused extensive damage by fire,” Senior Constable Nick Schmidt claimed.

“Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have any information in relation to the deliberately lit fire or the graffiti.”

Graffiti at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.
Graffiti at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by visiting www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001315279.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

centenary park dysart dysart police graffiti police wilful damage
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland border to remain closed to Victorians

        premium_icon Queensland border to remain closed to Victorians

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed QLD's border will remain closed to Victorians, but it will open up to other states.

        CQ pub liquidation finalised with $800K debt outstanding

        premium_icon CQ pub liquidation finalised with $800K debt outstanding

        Money The company has been officially wound up with the future of the hotel unclear as it...

        • 30th Jun 2020 2:28 PM
        CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        premium_icon CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        Business The project is expected to be up and running within 18 months.

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        News The Morning Bulletin format has changed, but our news is still the same.