‘Deliberately lit’ fire tears through public facility

Dysart Police are investigating a complaint of wilful damage at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.

A PUBLIC toilet block at Dysart has been extensively burned in an alleged act of wilful damage.

Dysart Police are investigating the incident that occurred at Centenary Park sometime between 3pm on June 23 and 6am on June 24.

“An unknown person attended the public toilet block located near the basketball courts and caused extensive damage by fire,” Senior Constable Nick Schmidt claimed.

“Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they have any information in relation to the deliberately lit fire or the graffiti.”

Graffiti at the toilet block at Centenary Park, Dysart.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by visiting www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001315279.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.