DELICIOUS: New Orleans dessert decadence arrives in Rocky

L-R Ben and Kelsey Seymour from Up in Smoke are getting ready for the River Festival.

A TASTE OF New Orleans dessert decadence will treat the taste buds of Rocky residents this weekend as Up In Smoke Barbecue launch a new arm to their business.

The local American smoked barbecue food van, which launched in Rockhampton in November 2015, will serve up a new speciality dessert line 'Dixies Sweet Treats' at the Rockhampton River Festival, along with a New York inspired deli menu.

In true New Orleans style, Dixies Sweet Treats will feature American fried desserts never before seen in Rockhampton such as deep fried Oreos and their signature dish, Beignets.

Beignets are a fried doughnut, light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside, which can be enjoyed plain with just a dusting of icing sugar.

The menu plan for the River Festival lunchtime trade will include a New York inspired deli featuring pastrami and other cured meats smoked in-house.

Up In Smoke Barbecue will have their delicious smoked meats on sale at the Rockhampton River Festival. Contributed

Up In Smoke will be offering a cold cuts platter for two that can picked up and taken to your chosen spot on the riverbank.

The popular food vendors will of course also have their signature low 'n' slow barbecue fired up with authentic flavours of Memphis Barbecue as well as their beef ribs, brisket and combo box.

Run by locals Ben and Kelsey Seymour, Up In Smoke Barbecue has been a labour of love for the past 18 months.

Rewarding times have come when comments like "best tasting ribs ever" and "best smoke ring I have seen" have been given by visiting celebrities and an overseas BBQ judge.

"These are the comments that push us to become more inventive and strive to explore more flavours every day,” Kelsey said.

You can find Up In Smoke on Quay St, just down from the Customs House towards William St from 3pm tomorrow.