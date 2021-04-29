Delicious reveals Best Bakery in Rocky and Cap Coast

Winners of Delicious Local's Best Bakery in Rockhampton competition, Dean Street bakery. Owner Sam Hayman (left) and Cydelle Hayman (right). Pic: Lachlan Berlin

A beloved family-owned and operated bakery on Rockhampton’s northside has been voted by readers as the best in town.

Hayman’s Dean Street Bakery in Frenchville has come out on top in the Delicious Local Best Bakery competition for Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast, after readers posted their nominations on Facebook then voted for their favourite bakery in an online poll.

The bakery has been a staple in the Frenchville community since opening in 1984, with many loyal customers supporting it since it first opened.

It was started by Sam Hayman’s parents Nigel and Kay, who passed on the reins in July 2018.

The 41-year-old father of three has always been based in Rocky and grew up in and around the family bakery.

Winners of Delicious Local's Best Bakery in Rockhampton competition, Dean Street bakery. Owner Sam Hayman. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

In fact, when the business recently moved to the next shop over, many regular customers accidentally walked to the old door and needed to get into a new habit - a testament to their longtime loyalty.

Even two of the 23 staff have been there since day one.

Mr Hayman owns the bakery alongside his wife Cydelle, and they pride their small retail business on freshness and availability.

“The other thing we pride ourselves on too is we believe we provide real value for money,” Mr Hayman said.

“We give that personal touch.”

Mr Hayman said the availability of the bakery was something they were proud of, servicing about 500 customers daily from 6am to 7pm, with only Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day off.

And with the time it takes to bake fresh bread, it means the shop is only ever fully shut for two hours a day.

The popular bakery has faced massive line-ups which would often go well out the door, and hence, they’ve expanded their shop to help with this issue, and to provide more products for their customers.

One of which is their barista coffee, using the Padre brand from Noosa and Melbourne.

“We’re the only ones in the area that has the coffee,” Mr Hayman said.

“We’re quite proud of that.”

The store stayed open during all their regular hours during the expansion, with all works being done around their usual business.

And they’ve even got a new mobile app for online ordering.

Mr Hayman said the expansion should be finished within the next three months.

“We’re a small family business, everyone works here as part of the family,” Mr Hayman said.