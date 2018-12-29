Deliveroo’s new hangover hotline

There are few things worse than waking from an alcohol induced sleep to a thumping headache and a sudden wave of nausea.

After downing some paracetamol and a couple of glasses of water, getting food into your struggling system is next on the agenda.

Deciding what to eat when your stomach is in its most sensitive stage can often be draining and simply too much to comprehend when you're a little worse for wear.

Thankfully, the folks at Deliveroo recognise this nightmare and have launched Australia's first ever ROOcovery Hotline.

"What is it?" you ask. Well, this Tuesday January 1, fragile Aussies can call in with their tales of foolery from the night before and in exchange, receive a valuable dose of foodie advice with the added chance of winning $10 worth of Deliveroo credit.

"We want to supply those struggling after celebrations with $10 credit in exchange for tales of the night before. If the story is engaging, entertaining or just downright crazy, we'll apply the credit to their accounts so they can order a much-needed pick-me-up," Deliveroo's Country Manager, Levi Aron said.

The folks at Deliveroo are here to help with your nasty NYE hangover.

Those who call the Recovery Hotline between 10:30am and 12.30pm on New Year's Day will have an attentive ear listen to their entertaining, and let's face it, embarrassing stories from the night before while also figuring out what to eat.

The ROOcovery Hotline is 0426 182 452 and is free to call.

Happy hangover day!