Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Delta reveals secret health battle

by Cameron Adams
16th Aug 2020 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

Delta Goodrem has revealed a secret health battle where she lost the ability to speak.

In October 2018 complications after the removal of her salivary gland led to a paralysis of a nerve in her tongue.

Goodrem underwent months of daily speech therapy to be able to talk - and sing - again.

Doctors stated there is no predicting when or if a damaged nerve will recover.

It's an ordeal she managed to keep secret until posting a video of her spell in a Sydney hospital on her social media on Sunday.

Delta Goodrem undertook daily speech therapy for months during 2019. Pic: Supplied
Delta Goodrem undertook daily speech therapy for months during 2019. Pic: Supplied

The candid footage belatedly explains Goodrem's latest single Paralyzed which was inspired by the period.

The song features the lyrics "All of my plans have been silenced overnight, all that I know is paralyzed" and "to learn to speak again - I will find my voice, rebirth's the only choice."

In the video on her social media Goodrem states "It's been a strange process not actually sharing it straight away but I just didn't know if I was ready yet" but felt the six-minute video explains to fans why she took so long to release her new music.

The singer is seen struggling with her speech therapy and voice rehab as she was unable to enunciate like before.

"I'm super embarrassed, I'm just over it," Goodrem says in one clip. "I'm trying to stay positive. It gets really tiring trying to get your brain to talk to your tongue. My livelihood is my sound."

Delta Goodrem in hospital in 2018. Pic: Supplied
Delta Goodrem in hospital in 2018. Pic: Supplied

 

Goodrem underwent months of daily speech therapy to be able to talk – and sing – again. Picture: Supplied
Goodrem underwent months of daily speech therapy to be able to talk – and sing – again. Picture: Supplied

Goodrem states she thinks her voice will never be the same as it was before "but people go through a lot, lot, lot worse."

While Goodrem returned to The Voice in early 2019 she released no music that year.

The operation took place in Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital - where she launched her Delta Goodrem Foundation earlier this year.

It is the same hospital where she underwent months of chemotherapy and radiation when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma as an 18 year old in 2003.

cameron.adams@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Delta reveals secret health battle

More Stories

Show More
celebrity delta goodrem editors picks health battle music voice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Drone captures progress on new bridge for Rookwood

        Premium Content WATCH: Drone captures progress on new bridge for Rookwood

        News The construction of Riverslea Bridge is another project paving the way for Rookwood Weir. Check out the latest drone video here.

        REVEALED: What led to major Fitzroy River boat crash

        Premium Content REVEALED: What led to major Fitzroy River boat crash

        News “Compliance officers carried out an intensive investigation.”

        Fishing, charter businesses to cash in with $300K scheme

        Premium Content Fishing, charter businesses to cash in with $300K scheme

        Money The Queensland Government has announced a new grants program.

        Citizens’ arrest after motel worker ‘punched in the face’

        Premium Content Citizens’ arrest after motel worker ‘punched in the face’

        News The alleged offender was detained by citizens’ arrest last night.