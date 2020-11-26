Menu
ARIA Awards 2020: Sampa The Great wins Best Independent Release
Fashion & Beauty

Delta stuns at ARIAs in plunging gown

by Nick Bond
26th Nov 2020 5:33 AM

This year's ARIA Awards host Delta Goodrem was an early winner on the event's red carpet, looking stunning in a silver strapless gown.

Not that there's much competition: This year's ARIAs red carpet is a scaled back affair, with only a handful of based celebs in attendance for the event, held at The Star.

Instead, many music stars have dressed up at home, sending in photos of themselves dressed up on their own personal red carpets.

But first, to those who are there - starting with Delts:

Delta Goodrem. Picture: Supplied
Delta Goodrem. Picture: Supplied
RELATED: All this year's ARIA nominations

Multiple ARIA-winner Amy Shark channels 60s glam in this crushed velvet dress:

Amy Shark.
Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins scrubs up well out of her skivvy:

Emma Watkins.
Country trio The McClymonts - love that white power suit:

The McClymonts.
Look, we love Jess Mauboy - who doesn't? - but that dress is certainly … busy:

Jessica Mauboy.
ARIAs legend Kate Ceberano opted for basic black:

Kate Ceberano.
Model Tegan Martin better avoid any escalators at the Star with those metre-long tassels:

 

Joel Creasey's lime zebra-print suit - vintage Kenzo - answers the age-old question: "What if Scary Spice and Gumby had a fabulous baby?"

Joel Creasey. Picture: Supplied
Here's tonight's most-nominated act, Sydney rockers Lime Cordiale:

Lime Cordiale. Picture: Supplied
And smooth singer-songwriter Barry Conrad:

Barry Conrad.
And here are the best pics from those who stayed home:

Havana Brown, poolside.
We're liveblogged all the ARIA Awards performances, speeches and hijinks as they happened tonight.

 

Originally published as Delta stuns at ARIAs in plunging gown

Fanny Lumsden in the great outdoors.
Jess And Matt, all dressed up for a night in.
Face mask on, wine poured – Graace is doing the ARIAs right.
Lily Papas, best-dressed in her backyard.
arias delta goodrem editors picks fashion

