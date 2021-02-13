Demand continues to be strong at CQLX sales

Rob and Claire Sherry, from Wahroonga, Clarke Creek, presented 88 Belmont Red steers for auction. With an average price of 484.4c/kg, the light feeders averaged 308.7kg to return $1495/head.

Rob and Claire Sherry, from Wahroonga, Clarke Creek, presented 88 Belmont Red steers for auction. With an average price of 484.4c/kg, the light feeders averaged 308.7kg to return $1495/head.

Yearling steers reached good pries as did cows and calves as the restocker demand runs high at CQLX.

Demand from southern and local restockers pushed averages to reach new levels at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime Cattle Sale on Wednesday where steers weighing under 280kg sold between 529c/kg to 560c/kg.

Morgan Harris, TopX Gracemere, said the increased yarding of 4570 head sold to solid prices across the board.

“We were firm on last week’s sale with pens of lightweight steers touching well over 500c/kg, proving those types are still in strong demand from our local and southern buyers,” Mr Harris said.

Prices again hit above the 600c/kg mark with a run of light steers supplied by Tookawhyl Pastoral. The 127kg Brahman cross weaners sold for 602c/kg to make $763/head.

Cattle were drawn from local areas, as well as from the north to Collinsville, and as far south to coastal regions near Miram Vale.

Larger lines were on offer, with Unity Pastoral selling 88 bullocks and 209 weaner steers.

The 507kg bullocks made 384c/kg to return $1949/head, while the lighter stock reached 533c/kg, weighed 223kg to average $1192/head.

Also in the steer section, Albrand and Grady had a good result for its 213kg Droughtmaster pen which reached 586c/kg to receive $1248/head.

E and K Adams made a return of $1727/head or 406c/kg for a run of 425kg heifers.

Also in this category, R and J Jacobsen had a great result for their line of 62 Droughtmaster and Brangus heifers that sold for a top of 496c/kg, averaging 231kg to return $1033/head

Brangus Heifers, from J and K Geddes, Dingo, sold for 418c/kg and weighed 387kg to return $1621/head.

Restockers made their presence known in the cow and calf market where prices peaked at $2,550/unit, with most pens sold for above $2,000/unit.

Looking ahead, Mr Harris was optimistic strong results would be upheld for the foreseeable future.

“Demand from restockers, as well as lotfeeders and backgrounders, is strong. This in line with trends across the whole of Queensland where buyers are proving they are all willing to pay good money for well-bred cattle,” he said.