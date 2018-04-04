Demand for homes surges at Harmony

DEVELOPERS of Palmview's largest master-planned community, the $3billion Harmony, have been overrun with local demand, fielding direct enquiries every hour for the past three months - more than 8000 since its launch in 2016.

The consistent enquiry rates come as Harmony releases an additional 90 blocks of land to the market, ranging in size from 250sq m-540sq m.

AVID Property Group Queensland general manager Bruce Harper said the strong response to the development over the past few months resulted in the land lots being fast-tracked to meet demand.

"Demand for property is surging in the region and as prices continue to rise, buyers are increasingly looking for affordable land options that they can customise to suit their lifestyle," Mr Harper said.

"This land release is our fifth release in just over 12 months and brings the number of blocks released since Christmas to 208.

"Not only does Harmony provide buyers with a diverse range of options to choose from with more than seven different combinations of land sizes, but it also offers residents a community that they can truly feel part of.

"We are committed to building a community rather than just another development, that's why we've just kicked off a range of community activities for our residents including, yoga, fitness classes, and a children's playgroup."

Positioned in the centre of the community and next to Queensland's first Grand Linear Park - which is set to open its first stage by mid-2018 - Prosperity is one of just eight neighbourhoods planned for the development.

Harmony is set on 378 hectares and will deliver more than 4800 homes for 12,000 future residents, all enhanced by 100 hectares of open space.

The future delivery of a 15,250 GFA Town Centre will see more than 9000 short-term jobs generated through the delivery of the project.

For more information on land now available at Harmony, visit www.harmonyliving.com.au/land-for-sale or phone 1800 550 240.