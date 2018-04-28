Demand is high for Rocky company's asbestos removing talents

LOCAL BUSINESS: Betta Group's Operations Managers Louise Busby and Michelle Wynne say their business is thriving.

ASBESTOS eradication is a extremely tough yet vital service and Louise Busby knows there's plenty of it around CQ to deal with.

Rockhampton's Betta Group of companies recently diversified into demolition, asbestos clearance and removal, asbestos surveys and bulk sampling, a move driven by market feedback seeking help to eliminate exposure to asbestosis and mesothelioma causing materials in Central Queensland buildings.

Rockhampton's Betta Group currently employs people 18 people with the company owner proud to support gender equality by recruiting women like Ms Busby into traditionally male dominated roles.

Living in Rockhampton for most of her life, Ms Busby worked in the demolition and asbestos removal industry for a decade before being selected to take up a role in February as Betta Group's operations manager for demolition and asbestos.

In her role, Ms Busby oversaw the full business operations from doing the quotes to project documentation to project management and facilitating staff and subcontractors.

"I'm excited to join the team and help secure the health and wellbeing of our community by removing asbestos,” she said.

"At Betta Demolition and Asbestos, we recognised a market demand to make buildings secure and safe from this volatile and hazardous material within our own community

"We do anything from industrial, commercial and domestic demolition and asbestos removal and we perform these services safely, quickly and thoroughly - which is the philosophy Betta has built its reputation on across its range of other services.”

She said the company was able to provide air monitoring and asbestos surveys and workplace health and safety management plans for asbestos.

After her recent recruitment, Ms Busby said the new demolition and asbestos removal team had hit the ground running, with the market responding to their professional operational approach and strong focus on the regulations governing removal and disposal, within strict health and safety guidelines.

"There is a strong demand for all the services to manage to manage asbestos in any workplace,” she said.

"We have got future plans of expanding so everyone should watch this space.”

Billy Ocean was right, when the going gets tough, the tough get going ... and eradicating asbestos from the community is an exceptionally tough job.

Deemed a community priority, this service complements Betta's existing electrical, air-conditioning, energy and power infrastructure businesses, which provide professional expertise in all areas of building, electrical and airconditioning. Betta Demo & Asbestos offers the safest, accredited and up to date methods of professional removal at affordable prices. With years of industry experience in health and safety, this service has been efficiently integrated into the extensive service range of services already offered by Betta.

In line with knocking down walls to diversification, Betta is also committed to gender equality which is a strong driver of the Group's ongoing operations. Attention to detail and communication procedures are critical to this dangerous and difficult procedure and Betta has hired the best in the business to head up these roles.

Operations Managers, Louise Busby (Demolition & Asbestos) and Michelle Wynne (Electrical & Air-Conditioning) lead Rockhampton in these services, which are traditionally male dominated industries.

For more information, call Louise Busby 4921 0522