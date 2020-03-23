Demand soars at Emerald butchers, but what next?

CORONAVIRUS alarm has sharply elevated demand for meat in Emerald in the past few weeks, but one butcher is worried about what may follow.

Fair Dinkum Meats owner Jason O’Loughlin said that in one week his turnover doubled, his stock intake tripled, and the price of some products went up 30 per cent. The cost of mince increased by $2 a kilo.

“We’ve got plenty of meat and plenty of supply,” Mr O’Loughlin said.

“But, because of the downturn, we’re going to see a crash in quantity prices.

“You make hay when the sun shines, but you’ve got to pay the ferryman. We will be paying the ferryman at some stage.”

All Fair Dinkum Meat employees are still working at the moment and an online ordering service is being introduced.

“It’s scary to say we might have to shut if we’re not considered an essential service,” Mr O’Loughlin said, adding that he was seeking advice about that classification.

He said that rapport between businesses, banks, and government was essential.

“Trust is something that we’ve lacked in society for a while. We’ve got an opportunity here to create trust.

“But my philosophy in life is ‘whatever will be, will be.’. You win, lose, or draw – the world’s going to keep on spinning.”

Highland Meats owner Dianne Hornery said demand had increased at her store and the price of meat would continue to rise if people overbought.

“I just buy the normal amount of meat,” she said.

“The prices are going up because it’s difficult to get the meat. I’m not a shopping centre.

“I’m just going to take it as it comes. Keep a level head.”