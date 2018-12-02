Demanded police reveal brother's arrest reason

Police in operation Unite. Policeman walks the street. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A MAN was standing up for his brother when he demanded police tell him why his brother was being arrested.

Kieran Kevin Reuben Ray, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police came across a group of males in Denham St at 1.54am on November 25 as they started fighting. He said as police arrested one male, Ray approached them and demanded they tell him why his brother was being arrested.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Ray's "recollection was a bit sketchy” due to alcohol.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said: "It is understandable you want to stand up for your brother but you've gone the wrong way about it.”

She sentenced him to a 40-hour community service order with no conviction recorded.