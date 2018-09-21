Dementia unit patients take the stage at Dance Festival

DANCING STARS: Azar House dementia patients tap group during last year's final rehearsals for the Rockhampton Dance Festival. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

A GROUP of tap-dancing residents at Leinster Place's Azar House dementia unit are proving it's never too late to tap into a new passion.

This Sunday, the group will be showcasing their routine to the public at the Rockhampton Dance Festival.

Five years ago, one of the staff members at Azar House came up with the idea of introducing tap dancing lessons for the residents to help maintain their mobility and stimulate cognition and memory.

The fun they have is a bonus.

Leinster Place manager Robyn Tetteroo said over the years she's seen amazing results due to the dance program taught by a local dance teacher Karlie Bellew from Movement Matters Dance and Movement Therapy who volunteers her time.

"I've seen their balance and mobility maintained longer than you might expect,” Ms Tetteroo said.

"When they dance on stage they're remembering basic moves, repetition and they enjoy the engagement.

"Sometimes people lose the ability to express themselves and we've noticed there's a re-engagement with language to a certain extent.

"They're able to articulate fairly clearly what they're thinking and feeling while dancing.”

Those residents who can't dance participate by playing instruments or sitting and watching, meaning everybody is involved.

"They're still a part of the atmosphere and are joining in,” Ms Tetteroo said.

"The expressions on their faces. They're smiling and clapping along which is an indication in itself of it having a benefit.

"They say it's fun or they used to do it with a spouse many years ago and it brings back memories.”

Three ladies from other houses at Leinster Place will also be performing with Azar House on Sunday.

"They joined because they love it,” Ms Tetteroo said.

"One of the ladies dances in honour of her husband. She was involved in the first year of the dance festival and has been doing it for three years.”

Over the last two years, the troupe has seen support from the community through big audiences and free use of the stage to do dress rehearsals.

"It's a community service giving back to us,” Ms Tetteroo said.

"I think part of the message we're putting out there is that having a diagnosis doesn't mean your life is over. You can still have fun and enjoy and engage in things.

"We're breaking down barriers... and getting a standing ovation each year.”

When: Sunday, 30th September at 6pm

Where: Rockhampton Dance Festival.

Tickets: $8