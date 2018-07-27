Demi’s 911 call: ‘No sirens, please’

THE 911 call from Demi Lovato's apparent overdose has been released.

In the recording from Tuesday, which was obtained by TMZ, the individual on the phone is heard asking the dispatcher to have the ambulance arrive "with no sirens, please." The dispatcher denied the request, noting "this is a medical emergency."

"I don't have control over that," the dispatcher said.

During the four-minute call, the dispatcher gave orders to the individual, who remained calm. The dispatcher instructed the caller to "wave" the paramedics down and to put any pets "in a room" after dogs were heard barking in the background. The call ends when the EMTs arrive and are with the caller.

On Thursday, a source close to the singer told Fox News that Lovato, 25, is recovering and that there's a "decent chance she could be discharged [from the hospital] soon."

"After her family and friends paid their visits her family began making arrangements for her release," the source added. "Nurses have been giving her fluids non-stop to flush her system and her family wants to make her exit as quick and quiet as possible."

According to E!, Lovato plans to go to rehab after being released from the hospital.

The pop superstar was reportedly found unresponsive in her Hollywood Hills home Tuesday after an apparent overdose. Lovato reportedly had to be revived with the opioid treatment drug Narcan before being rushed in an ambulance to a Los Angeles area hospital.

TMZ reported that the star refused to tell paramedics what drugs may have caused the overdose, and was not cooperative with EMTs when they arrived at her home.

A source told Fox News that it was "not heroin."

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," Lovato's rep previously said in a statement to Fox News.

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Fox News' Julius Young and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.