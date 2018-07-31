Lovato suffering ‘complications’ in hospital

SINGER Demi Lovato has not yet been released from hospital following a drug overdose due to "complications".

Sources close to Lovato have told TMZ that the 25-year-old former Disney star is still at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles six days after she was admitted because she is suffering some "complications" related to the overdose, reportedly including extreme nausea and a high fever.

Demi Lovato’s last Instagram post before being found unconscious from a reported drug overdose. Picture: Instagram

Lovato was rushed to hospital last Tuesday (local time) after an unknown drug overdose. Representatives for the pop singer have not provided any details on what led to the singer's hospitalisation.

TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalised for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalisation based on sources.

Last Thursday, fire officials released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Lovato's hospitalisation. However, the four-and-a-half-minute call did not include any more details of what led paramedics to transport her to a Los Angeles hospital.

At one point, the caller requests that paramedics do not use their sirens while responding to the house.

The dispatcher tells the woman he doesn't have any control over that, and that "this is definitely a medical emergency for her". He can be heard saying paramedics have to get to the home as fast as possible.

Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

On the song Sober, she sings the lyrics: "Mumma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."

Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. Picture: AP

In her YouTube documentary released last year called Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated, she openly discusses her cocaine use and battles with alcohol.