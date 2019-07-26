Menu
Rockhampton music bowl.
Demo just in time for Carols by Candlelight

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
24th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
THE SHELL of the music bowl is scheduled for demolition next week as an Airlie Beach-based company has been successful in gaining the contract.

P&C Welding and Constructions, trading as Mathinna Pty Ltd, were awarded the contract in October by Rockhampton Regional Council for $124,428.

It was previously reported four quotes were received with two over the allocation. There was $152,720 in the budget for the project.

One other contractor didn’t have the correct licences, leaving one remaining quote.

Only the shell would be demolished, and the flat performance space and stage would remain, with the electronics and shaped seating area.

The work is due to begin next week.

It needs to be completed by Saturday December 14 for the Carols By Candlelight as it is still being held at the site.

Entry to the carols is by donation to the Make-A-Wish Australia charity.

Demolition work is expected to be carried out from today until Wednesday.

