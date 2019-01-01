Menu
US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a progressive Democrat, is launching an exploratory committee for president to raise funds early in the campaign cycle. Picture: AFP
Politics

Warren to take on Trump in 2020

by New York Post
1st Jan 2019 5:42 AM

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced her intention to run for president of the United States in 2020 as a champion of middle-class Americans and an adversary of big banks and Wall Street.

Senator Warren, who said she was creating an exploratory committee that will allow her to raise funds and hire staffers, will be among a crowded field of Democrats planning to take on Donald Trump, the New York Post reports.

"America's middle class is under attack," Warren said in a four-minute, 30-second video posted to YouTube. "How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a bigger slice."

In the video, the 69-year-old former law professor lays out her vision of the future, while setting herself up as a foil to President Trump and members of his administration.

"I've spent my career getting to the bottom of why America's promise works for some families, but others who work just as hard slip through the cracks into disaster," she says. "What I've found is terrifying. These aren't cracks that families are falling into, they're traps."

The president, who has announced that he will seek re-election in 2020, has trashed Senator Warren in the past for her claims that she is partly Native American, referring to her as "Pocahontas."

Senator Warren in October released DNA testing results that showed there was "strong evidence" that she has Native American blood.

The release was intended to quell questions about her heritage but prompted criticism from Native American leaders and left some supporters puzzled why she would rekindle the controversy.

A number of Democrats are expected to announce presidential campaigns in the next few months, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.

