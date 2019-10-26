Demolition clears the way for new gallery

DEMOLITION WORKS: The Quay Street buildings are almost entirely demolished to make way for the new Art Gallery.

DEMOLITION crews have been busy on Quay St clearing the way for Rockhampton’s new art gallery.

Rockhampton Region councillor Neil Fisher toured the site yesterday, sharing this image showcasing the significant progress since the demolition commenced on August 14.

The sod was expected to be turned shortly for the new three-storey gallery which will house the city’s nationally significant collection of over 400 art works.

The $31.5 million project, comprised of a $10 million federal contribution, $13 million from the State Government and $8.5 million from Rockhampton Regional Council, was anticipated to generate 170 jobs in construction.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said as exciting as it has been watching these buildings come down, she was sure it would pale in comparison to when we start to see the new art gallery take shape.

“I’d like to thank those who work nearby for their patience and forbearance because we know it has been noisy at times,” Cr Strelow said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she was pleased to see the progress so far.

“The new Art Gallery will better showcase and preserve its nationally significant collection in Rockhampton,” Ms Landry said.

“The project is jointly funded with the Coalition Government contributing $10 million, funded under its Building Better Regions Fund.

“I look forward to the sod-turning ceremony to get the construction formally kicked off.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her government was proud to back this exciting project because it backs regional jobs.

“My government’s $15 million investment is helping to support around 170 local jobs during construction,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“The Art Gallery when complete will be seven times the size of the previous space and showcase 400 works of Australia’s most significant artists.

“This will be an incredible tourism driver for the city and an important part of the city’s revitalisation.”

The early concept designs for level one of the relocated Rockhampton Art Gallery and surrounding cultural precinct in Quay St.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said he was excited to be part of the government backing the regions.

“This new gallery while not built yet is already creating local jobs and boosting the economy and once completed will be an important legacy project for our city for many decades to come,” he said.

“This will bring more people into the CBD, and more life to the town.

“We have an unrivalled collection of modern Australian art that people from all over will want to come and see in a new world-class gallery.”