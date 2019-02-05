Demolition commences on Rocky CBD buildings for new walkway

REAR VIEW: The view from East Lane into the gutted buildings in 115 and 119 East St with the wall on the left set to go.

REAR VIEW: The view from East Lane into the gutted buildings in 115 and 119 East St with the wall on the left set to go. Leighton Smith

WHILE two East St buildings' rustic visages will remain, the rest will go during demolition works underway in Rockhampton CBD to create a walkway to Quay St.

Kicking off this week, the partial demolition of 115 (formerly Brad's Bargain Box) and 119 (formerly Brunch's Cafe) East St buildings is to make way for a partially-roofed laneway through to Quay Lane, the riverfront and a future Cultural Precinct, featuring an art gallery.

The original classical facades (circa 1887 and 1920) are being retained and will feature prominently on East St to enhance the streetscape appeal of our city's Central Business District.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Photos View Photo Gallery

READ: CBD revamp: 'Icing on the cake' of $36m face-lift

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said demolition works were planned for early January so as not to interrupt Christmas trading hours.

"The demolition will see the facades of the East St buildings remain in place with the hollowed out 'shells' to form a link from East St to the Riverside precinct,” she said.

FRONT VIEW: Demolition works have started on 115 and 119 East St for a walkway to the planned Quay St art gallery. Leighton Smith

"Removal of the two buildings altogether would leave a 'gap' in the row of historical facades as well as raising the possibility that council may have needed to stabilise adjoining buildings.

"We are aiming to form a sheltered walk which might also provide an opportunity for pop-up retail or a shady lunch spot. The architects have done some early renders of how it might look but they really need to see the results of the demolition before they can be certain how best to proceed.”

She said the council would start construction of the gallery after it secured $10m in federal funding.

READ: FIRST LOOK: Council unveils new $26M cultural precinct