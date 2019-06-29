Demolition on the cards for beloved iconic venue

IT HAS hosted the likes of Midnight Oil, Stevie Wonder, INXS and Kenny Rogers but Rockhampton's music bowl is now on the chopping block.

Rockhampton Regional Council outlined in its Community Services Committee meeting agenda a project to demolish the music bowl.

The project was listed to have a $153,000 budget estimate and $280 of this has been spent year to date.

The venue services team is to outline options to the committee meeting.

Responding to The Morning Bulletin's inquiries, committee chairwoman Councillor Rose Swadling said the shell of the music bowl had deteriorated with age and the council could no longer continue repairing it, so unfortunately it will likely to need to be demolished.

"The shell has several structural problems and each year we need to get clearance from an engineer to continue using the venue for Carols by Candlelight," she said.

"The stage and the under storey of the venue can still be preserved.

"Council is still deciding what will replace the shell.

"We have no immediate plans to demolish the shell until a decision has been made about what will replace it, however, if it is demolished beforehand we envisage some kind of temporary marquee will be put in place."

While it has been rumoured, the council confirmed it is not the site for the proposed new rehabilitation centre.

The council also stated it had no plans to sell the venue.

The music bowl was opened by Rockhampton City Council alderman Dr Terence Francis Moore on March 9, 1985.

Among the many high-profile artists who have performed there are Cliff Richard, John Denver, Stevie Wonder, Midnight Oil, INXS, Hunters And Collectors, Savage Garden, Silverchair, Dwight Yoakam, Powderfinger, Gyroscope, The Buttefly Effect, Youth Group, Dead Letter Circus, Operator Please, Evermore, The Potbelleez, Zoe Badwi, TV Rock, Bag Raiders, Bombs Away, Emily Scott, Seany B, Timmy Trumpet, Daryl Braithwaite, Mental As Anything, Russell Morris, Richard Clapton and 1927.

It was closed in 2011 and it was reported the council had plans to sell it then because of the lack of use, high cost of maintenance and financial viability. It was reported it would need $450,000 for repairs, including work on the toilet block.

It was re-opened in 2015, when Carols by Candelight returned.

In 2014, a report by Brown Consulting found the then 30-year-old structure was riddled with corrosion throughout the roof area, especially towards the top of the sound shell due to a lack of proper drainage and the concrete and masonry substructure was showing signs of deterioration.

In was reported in 2003, it cost the council $90,000 a year to maintain the venue.